News Desk

NEPRA hikes K-Electric power tariff by Rs5.28 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised the power tariff for K-Electric users on Tuesday by Rs5.28 per unit.

The increase was made on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for April 2022.

The decision will place an additional burden of billions of rupees on the power consumers.

A day earlier, the regulatory authority on Monday also notified an increase of Rs3.99 per unit in the power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of April 2022.

