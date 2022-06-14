Past in Perspective

“The ultimate goal of farming is not the
growing of crops, but the cultivation and
perfection of human beings.”
–Masanobu Fukuoka

The domestication of plants is the basis of ancient farming. Some of the first crops that were grown by humans were peas, barley and wheat, traces of which were found in Syria from 9000 years ago and in Jordan from 11,300 years ago. The transition from wild harvesting to cultivation was gradual and took centuries. This gradual evolution also marked changes in household equipment as slowly, people started using grinding equipment for processing grains. New cultivation techniques were also created to combat flood and fires. The entire concept of cultivation is believed to be developed by Australian Aboriginals and Native Americans nearly 15,000 years ago. These societies were able to produce food and were taking care of a diverse set of animals.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

Entertainment

We’ll still be rocking in 2035, says Def Leppard

Entertainment

Amber Heard speaks about social media ‘hate and vitriol’ of Johnny Depp trial

Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT winner

1 of 10,460

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More