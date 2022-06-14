People urged to visits display centres for vote verification

LAHORE – District Election Commissioner Muhammad Jamil Monday called upon the citizens to visit their nearest display centres to verify their votes till June 19, 2022. He said this during a visit to the display centres at Government Higher Secondary School and Government Elementary School Khadian. The DEC said that on the special directions of Election Commission of Pakistan, 289 display centres had been set up in Kasur district for any correction or change in electoral rolls. These centres had been set up in various government schools where electoral rolls had been displayed, he added.

Jamil said that people should avail Form-15 for registration in block correction, Form-16 for any objection and Form-17 for correction in the voters data. Forms were available in abundance at all display centers, he said.

The deadline for validity or change of vote is June 19. No vote would be changed or validated after the due date, he added.