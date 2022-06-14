Our Staff Reporter

PFA disposes of 1,050 litres adulterated milk

LAHORE – Dairy safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday continued its operation against adulterated milk and disposed of 1,050 litres of chemically contaminated milk. On the directions of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, the teams placed screening pickets at the entrance and exit points of Sheikhupura to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration. The teams inspected 41 milk carrier vehicles loaded with 8,410 litres of milk. He said that adulterated milk was to be supplied to different milk shops and hotels in the city. He said that 26.25 maunds of milk was discarded on the spot after finding contamination of polluted water and low level of fat during the tests. The director general said that the purpose of the inspection is ensuring the provision of healthy and pure milk for the people of the city. He requested the people to support PFA to eliminate adulteration mafia from society. Jadoon said that the provincial food regulator body would take strict action against those milk shop owners who were involved in the sale and purchase of adulterated milk.

 

