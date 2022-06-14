Our Staff Reporter

PM reacts to ‘unabated persecution of Muslims in India’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that India had unleashed its brute and oppressive apparatus to browbeat Indian Muslims into submission.

Commenting on the unabated persecution of Muslims in India by the Narendra Modi-led regime pursuing the Hindutva ideology, the prime minister said the whole plan was to further marginalise the Indian Muslims politically, economically and culturally.

“India has unleashed its brute & oppressive state apparatus to browbeat Indian Muslims into submission. The whole plan is to further marginalise them politically, economically & culturally. The reality of India’s “democratic face” is before the world to see,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

