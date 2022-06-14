Police book PTI lawmaker for kidnapping attempt

RAWALPINDI – Police have booked a legislator of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) along with his brother and two accomplices on charges of storming into house of a university student in Siham to kidnap him for sharing a post against him (legislator) on social media, informed sources on Monday.

The accused have been identified as MPA Umer Tanvir Butt, and his brother Umair Butt. However, the identification of two other accomplices is yet to be ascertained by the investigators of police station Naseerabad, where the complainant Tahir Mehmood lodged a case against PTI lawmaker and his accomplices. The four armed men escaped from the scene after hue and cry raised by the family members. Police are carrying out raids to arrest the accused who had reportedly gone into hiding after registration of criminal case against them.