Police recover cell phones worth Rs 1m from woman thief

ISLAMABAD   –    A team of Islamabad women police station has arrested a female thief and recovered multiple stolen I-phones from her possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said the accused identified as Saba, was involved in inter-provincial thefts. The worth of I-phones recovered from her passion was Rs one million, he added. The spokesman said the accused used to share rooms with other females in hostels with a fake identity. She left the hostels after stealing mobile phones of her room mates.

He said the accused had a criminal record as 13 cases were already registered in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi against her.

Another case has been registered against her in the Women Police Station and further investigation was underway.

