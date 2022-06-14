PPP urges PTI not to run away from foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf not to run away from the foreign funding case.

“PTI founding member has lodged complaint with ECP regarding foreign funding,” said PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

He said Election Commission was hearing prohibited foreign funding case against PTI.

“The case against PTI in the Election Commission is even before 2018. PTI is running away from justice using delaying tactics,” he added.

The PPP leader alleged PTI was exerting pressure on the Election Commission to stop taking any decision.