PTI’s Sibtain Khan appointed leader of opposition in PA

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Sibtain Khan has been appointed as the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Monday. The appointment was notified by Speaker of Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi hours before the key budget session.

“Pursuant to the provisions of rule 23-A of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997, I, Parvez Elahi, Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Punjab hereby declareMuhammad Sibtain Khan, MPA as Leader of Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, with immediate effect,” the notification reads. The opposition leader’s seat had fallen vacant after its previous incumbent, Hamza Shahbaz, was elected as the chief minister following the resignation of Usman Buzdar ahead of a no-confidence motion.

COURT GRANTS INTERIM

BAILS TO PTI LEADERS

IN PA RUCKUS CASE

Lahore Sessions Court on Monday granted interim bail to two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema in a case about violence and riots in the Punjab Assembly during the vote of no-confidence motion against the speaker.

Additional Sessions Judge Yaseen Mohal heard the bail petitions filed by Fayyaz and Musarrat and ordered Punjab police not to arrest the two leaders before June 18. The court directed both the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each for availing the relief.

Earlier on June 8, the court had granted interim bails to 12 MPAs and 15 Punjab Assembly staffers in the assembly ruckus case.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault on public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant) and 427 (mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16. Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the new chief minister with 197 votes. His rival Pervaiz Elahi did not get any vote as his party and PTI had boycotted the polls.

ZARDARI MEETS SHUJAAT

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari has said that federal government is standing with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q. He said this in a meeting with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Monday.

He said that the two National Assembly members of the PML-Q were part of the cabinet in the federal government.

He said that Chaudhry Shujaat was an asset to the national politics. Shujaat said that the PML-Q was committed to its promises with the national parties and the cooperation would continue in broader interest of the nation.

Talking to media, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said that Asif Zardari had come to congratulate the PML-Q leadership over becoming part of the federal cabinet. Both the leaderships discussed matters of national interest. Earlier, federal ministers Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain welcomed Asif Zardari on his arrival at Ch Shujaat’s residence.