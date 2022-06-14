Punjab Assembly speaker adjourns budget session till 1pm today

The budget could not be presented in the assembly on Monday after hours of delay as the opposition and the treasury benches continued protesting against each other, while the Punjab Assembly Speaker has postponed the budget session for the fiscal year 2022-23 till 1 pm today.

Awais Leghari to unveil Punjab budget for FY 2022-23

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday issued the order of presenting Punjab’s budget for the next financial year 2022-23 to PML-N lawmaker Awais Leghari.

According to details, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approved the budget proposals with a total outlay of over Rs3 trillion during a special session of the provincial cabinet.

The government has decided to allocate the portfolio of finance minister to Sardar Awais Leghari to present the budget.

The major initiatives in the Punjab budget include the allocation of Rs2.14 billion for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and PKLI Nursing School.

The government has earmarked Rs1.5 billion for the laptop scheme, Rs125 billion for the Sehat Card, and Rs35 billion for the road rehabilitation program.

Rs58.5 billion have been allocated in the budget for the Sustainable Development Program with separate earmarking of Rs31.5 billion for the Sustainable Development Program for South Punjab.

Punjab govt employees to get up to 30pc pay raise

The Punjab government has announced up to a 30 percent increase in salaries of its employees in the budget for 2022-23.

According to details, the employees will get a 15 percent increase in basic pay and a 15 percent disparity allowance.

However, the disparity allowance will be limited to only a few departments of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has said that the budget was prepared after consultations with the political and administrative team and steps have been taken to provide relief to the masses.