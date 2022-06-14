News Desk

Punjab Law Minister meets PML-Q leadership, requests to allow tabling of budget

In a major development, Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Ahmad Khan called on Speaker Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi separately on directions of Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.

According to details, the government delegation apprised the speaker about decisions of the provincial cabinet and also requested him to allow tabling of the budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The government, in meeting with Moonis, also proposed formation of a committee to look into summoning of Chief Secretary and IG Punjab; however, the PML-Q leader sought time to consult Speaker Punjab Assembly and opposition on the suggestion.

It merits mention that the provincial budget could not be presented in the assembly on Monday even after hours of delay as the Opposition and the treasury benches continued protesting against each other.

