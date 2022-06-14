APP

Rs106b allocated for HED in budget

PESHAWAR – KP government has allocated Rs106 billion for 86 projects in the Higher Education Department in the budget 2022-23.

While presenting the budget in the KP Assembly, Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra said that Rs5.3 billion were allocated for universities in the annual development program (ADP).

He said that nine universities would be setup with a total cost of Rs24 billion for which Rs3.3 billion were allocated in the current financial year.

The minister said that Rs8.4 billion would be spent on giving full university status to seven sub-campuses in Mardan, Hangu, Shangla, D I Khan, Dir Lower,  Dir Upper and Buner, adding that Rs510 million were earmarked in the budget for the purpose.

Jhagra said that Rs1.2 billion were allocated for stability and financial assistance of five universities, adding that total cost was Rs9.6 billion.

Moreover, he said, Rs2.6 billion were allocated out of total Rs42.5 billion for establishing 129 colleges under the annual development program.

