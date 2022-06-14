Rupee sheds Rs1.50 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by Rs 1.50 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 203.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 202.35. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 203 and Rs 205 respectively. The price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.41 and closed at Rs 213.60 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 215.01. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.51, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.60 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs 252.40. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 41 paisas to close at Rs 55.50 and Rs 54.33 respectively.