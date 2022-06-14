SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

House approves the Sindh Public Service Commission Bill, 2022

KARACHI – Sindh Assembly on Monday passed unanimous clubbed resolutions, asking the federal government to cut diplomatic ties with India and oust its high commissioner over Bharti Jantiya Party’s (BJP) leaders’ blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). Suspending all its business, the provincial assembly took exception to the BJP leaders’ remarks as the members from both sides of the aisle moved identical resolutions.

Muhammad Hussain Khan of MQM-P, Khurram Sher Zaman of PTI, MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of GDA and Sadia Javed of PPP tabled the resolutions. Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari clubbed all the resolutions, demanding the federal government to raise voice at the United Nations as well as the OIC.

“The House condemns the recent derogatory remarks against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S AW) and Islam by two senior officials of ruling BJP. The blasphemous statements were a deliberate attempt to provoke a communal agitation and offend the Muslims of India and beyond. To millions of Muslims around the world, the sanctity of the beloved Prophet (PBUH) precedes all and any attempt to willfully breach this sanctity will invite sharp response from Muslims across the world,” one of the resolution read.

It added that the statements clearly indicated the anti-Muslim and anti-Islam policy of BJP-RSS. The rampant violence on Muslims of India by Indian extremists, the constitutional amendments to marginalise Muslims and repeated verbal attacks aimed at the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam substantiate the very fact that Islamophobia was alarmingly rise in India. The lawmakers demanded the provincial government to approach the federal government for lodging a strong protest with High Commission of India in Islamabad and press the Indian authorities to take strict legal action against those members.

“The House further demands that provincial government approach the federal government to urge the OIC members to take cognisance of the matter and take it up jointly in General Assembly and other appropriate forums to condemn the India’s disregard to religious minorities,” the resolution read.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that right after the incident, the Provincial Religious Affairs Department approached the federal government for raising the issue at international level. “Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already took up the matter at the OIC,” he added.

Legislation

Meanwhile, the Assembly passed The Sindh Public Service Commission Bill, 2022 amid protest and boycott of the PTI. On the occasion of presentation of Sindh Public Service Commission Bill for approval in the Sindh Assembly, a great commotion was created by PTI. Members tore up copies of the bill and surrounded the Speaker’s rostrum.

Members of GDA and MQM-P did not support the PTI and members of both the parties remained seated in the House. So the PTI members started shouting loudly in the house. On this occasion, the PTI members chanted slogans against the ‘imported’ government and surrounded the Speaker rostrum During the protest, some members tore up copies of the bill. Information Minister Sharjeel Memon informed the House that some changes have been made in the Sindh Public Service Commission Bill.

He said that changes were being made in the 1989 law on the orders of the Supreme Court. He said that the chairman of Sindh Public Service Commission would now be appointed by the Governor of Sindh on recommendation of chief minister.

According to the law, the Sindh Public Service Commission will have 10 members.

He also said that the bill was very important and will open the door of employment for those who wanted to take the Public Service Commission exam. On this occasion, GDA’s Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that Sindh Public Service Commission Bill was very important. “How can we make amendments when the introduction has been made today,” she asked. Later, the Deputy Speaker rejected the amendment of Nusrat Sehar Abbasi. Later, the House approved the Sindh Public Service Commission Bill, 2022. Separately, The Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy and Gastroenterology Bill, 2021 for establishing a ‘state of the art and well equipped’ institute with modern technology under one umbrella. Later, the house was adjourned to Tuesday (today).