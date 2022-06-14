SACM for providing subsidised flour to masses

ATTOCK – Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Abrar Ahmad has said that govt is trying its level best to provide flour at subsidised rates and sale points have been set up for the purpose across the province. He said this during his visit to Attock city. He directed the concerned officials to ensure proper monitoring of the subsidised flour sale points. He also presided over the meeting of price control committee. Meanwhile DC Attock Muhammad Zulqarnain visited different health facilities of the district which included THQ hospital Fatehjang, THQ hospital Pindigheb, THQ hospital Jand and Basic Health Unit Jabbi. During his visit, he inspected different sections of the health facilities, and checked attendance of the staff . The DC also paid visits to Khushalgarh check post and fertilisers sale points at Ikhlas and Fatehjang.