Our Staff Reporter

Security beefed up in city

LAHORE – CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday directed to beef up security in the provincial capital, including the Punjab Assembly. Maintaining law and order, protection of life and property of citizens was the first priority, he added. The CCPO said: “We will not allow anyone to disturb law and order in the city”. More than 500 officials, including a SP, two DSPs and seven SHOs, were deployed, he added. The CCPO directed tightening security arrangements in and around the Punjab Assembly, adding that unauthorized person or vehicle would not be allowed to enter the assembly premises.

IGP LAUDS PERFORMANCE OF

OFFICIALS ON CRICKET MATCHES

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday lauded the performance of policemen during Pakistan and West Indies International ODI Cricket Series in Multan. The IG said that the policemen performed well during their security duties, adding that the officials provided all possible facilities and assistance to players, match officials and people. He said traffic teams, special branch, CTD and other departments had also been on high alert to provide a conducive environment to people to enjoy cricket matches. He added that providing special assistance and guidance to citizens was an excellent example of the community policing.

 

