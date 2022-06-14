Shadab shines as Pakistan whitewash Windies 3-0

MULTAN – Shadab Khan’s brilliant all-round performance has led Pakistan to a 53-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international, wrapping up a 3-0 series sweep.

Shadab’s career-best 86 off 78 balls on Sunday revived Pakistan, taking them to 9-269 after the hosts had chosen to bat first and then stumbled against the surprise off-spin of Nicholas Pooran, who took 4-48. West Indies’ struggles against spin then continued as their middle order again capitulated against Shadab (4-62) and Mohammad Nawaz (2-56) and they ended up being skittled for 216 in 37.2 overs.

A dust storm in Multan had suspended play for an hour during Pakistan’s innings and the match had to be reduced to 48 overs a side. Akeal Hosein smashed six sixes and two fours to top-score for West Indies with 60 off 37 balls before he was undone by Shadab’s sharp delivery and stumped.

In the post-match talk, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: “We executed our plans and got the desired results. We are trying different combinations with bat and ball. We will try to keep continuity and also test our bench strength.” West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said: “The last two games were disappointing for us. We played poorly with the bat. We did well as a team and going forward that will be the template.”