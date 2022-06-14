Staff Reporter

Traders appeal govt to take notice of problems of business community

HYDERABAD    –   President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has appealed to the government to take notice of problems faced by business community in the city. In a statement here on Monday, he urged to resolve the issues of forcibly closing the shopping centres, markets and bazaars and power load shedding of 14 hours. He informed that during the meeting with the divisional and district administrations, the commissioner has assured the representatives of the business community that no harassment would be created by the administration and time would be given to the traders and shopkeepers to close their business activities after 8am. He said the business community was ready to extend full cooperation to the government in respect of energy saving measures.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

1 of 9,017

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More