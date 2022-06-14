Staff Reporter

Tuba and Mathews voted ICC Players of the Month for May

LAHORE   –    Pakistan’s debutante spin sensation Tuba Hassan and Sri Lanka’s batting star Angelo Mathews have been voted the ICC Women’s and Men’s Players of the Month for May 2022. Pakistan’s Tuba Hassan was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month after enjoying significant success with the ball during her debut international series, said a press release issued here. Against Sri Lanka, she captured Player of the Series award, taking 5 wickets while during her debut international fixture in Karachi, she grabbed 3 for 8. Sana Mir said, “Tuba has shown a lot of confidence and skill to make an impact for Pakistan in her debut series. She has been working hard for some time and it is really heartwarming to see her celebrating success in her first series for Pakistan.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

1 of 10,882

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More