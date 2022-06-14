Tuba and Mathews voted ICC Players of the Month for May

LAHORE – Pakistan’s debutante spin sensation Tuba Hassan and Sri Lanka’s batting star Angelo Mathews have been voted the ICC Women’s and Men’s Players of the Month for May 2022. Pakistan’s Tuba Hassan was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month after enjoying significant success with the ball during her debut international series, said a press release issued here. Against Sri Lanka, she captured Player of the Series award, taking 5 wickets while during her debut international fixture in Karachi, she grabbed 3 for 8. Sana Mir said, “Tuba has shown a lot of confidence and skill to make an impact for Pakistan in her debut series. She has been working hard for some time and it is really heartwarming to see her celebrating success in her first series for Pakistan.”