Water project sufficient to cater water needs of twin cities shelved ‘again

ISLAMABAD – A project of utmost importance to avoid drought in the twin cities—the conduction of water from the Indus River System at Tarbela Dam has been shelved ‘again’ by the city managers after getting cold response both from the federal government and the provincial government of Punjab.

Water for the twin cities is mainly supplied through tube wells and Khanpur, Simli and Rawal Dams. However, the exponential increase in the population of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in recent years has driven the water supply situation almost to a crisis level.

The supply shortfall of water for the twin cities is estimated to be at least 200 million gallons per day (MDG) and has been a matter of increasing concern for some time now. The eventual collective water supply from the entire Ghazi Barotha project has been termed adequate to cater to the needs of the twin cities for the next 100 years, but unfortunately, it has been shelved again by respective quarters.

In the last budget, the federal government had earmarked an amount of Rs 400 million to conduct a feasibility study on the project and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) initiated procurement process in this regard as well but the same could not be completed due to a ‘post-bid change’ dispute with the successful bidder.

Later, the federal cabinet decided to give this project to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) on engineering, procurement and construction mode, and a letter of intent was also issued to the organisation.

It was also requested by CDA to divert the funds allocated for the feasibility study in the budget to the FWO to conduct the study, but it could not be materialised as the government coined another idea to take up this project on Public Private Partnership mode.

A senior officer of the authority said, though the water crisis is around the corner but nobody is serious towards the execution of this vital project.

He informed that CDA had written to the Punjab government to arrange funds of their respective share for the execution of this project as water will also be utilised by the Rawalpindi but no reply has been received from the Punjab government yet.

According to the preliminary estimates, the project would now cost more than Rs 80 billion—a price which is jacked up from its initial estimated cost of Rs17 billion since 2004.

A dispute on the share of water was resolved during a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in 2016, when Punjab agreed to allocate some of its share of water for the twin cities. However, even that could not spur the project off the ground.

The Ghazi Barotha project has three phases and the completion of the first phase was expected to culminate with a collective supply of 200 MGD clean water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with each city getting an equal share. Construction of various underground and overhead water tanks was part of the first phase as well.

Meanwhile, an additional 200 MGD supply of water to the twin cities was planned to be achieved in the second phase, with the conclusion of the third phase ensuring a further 255 MGD supply for both cities.

At present a PC-1 worth Rs3.1 billion for land acquisition for the Ghazi Barotha project has been laying pending in the ministry and there is no progress on it except shifting responsibility on each other.

Water scarcity is not only the issue of every household in Rawalpindi but the residents of Islamabad are also facing a water shortfall as only 60MGD is being supplied to the city at present against the demand of 110MGD. When contacted, Water Management Deputy Director General Sardar Khan Zimri informed that the total water supply to the capital city includes 22MGD from Simli Dam, 9MGD from Kanpur Dam while 28MGD are being supplied through tube wells.

It is pertinent to mention here that the capital city gets water from aforementioned dams while Rawal Dam only caters the water needs of the garrison city.

In Islamabad, eastern side of the F and G series of the sector gets water from Simli Dam and sectors on the western side of the same series get water from Khanpur Dam while the rest of the sectors i.e. H and I series are dependent on the tube wells.