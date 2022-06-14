Our Staff Reporter

Woman killed over property dispute in Pindigheb

ATTOCK   –    A woman died while her father in law seriously injured over property dispute in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station.  Shah Sawar,  who is 80 years old told police that he along with his daughter in law Sharifan Noor were grazing cattle in the fields when Aamir and his sister Muqadas,who had a property dispute with Sharifan, came there and started pelting stones at the cattle . His daughter in law Sharifan Noor forbade them to do so. On this, accused Aamir attacked Sharifan with a dagger and seriously injured her. When he (Shah Sawar) tried to rescue her, Muqadas who was also having a dagger injured him. Shah Sawar further revealed that both the accused escaped from the crime scene when his sons Abdul Rauf and Ghulam Baqir came to rescue them   .  The injured were shifted to hospital but Sharifan Noor succumbed to her injuries before reaching hospital. Police have registered an FIR and started investigation.

