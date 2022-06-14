WSSCA kicks off project for garbage disposal

ABBOTTABAD – Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Monday completed a pilot project with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for provision of two trash bins to 840 houses of Ward No 11 of Abbottabad city with a cost of Rs30.5 million for cleaning of garbage through a scientific methodology.

This was disclosed by the WSSCA spokesperson Omer Swati while talking to APP here today. He said that the project was completed by the Oxfam GB and handed over to the WSSCA. The project was launched with the aim to discard the garbage by using modern techniques. While giving details of the water supply scheme Omer Swati said that we have replaced 3700 feet rusted water supply line and also reconstructed the outer walls of 12 water tanks in Ward No 11 under the ADB pilot project.

He said that we have provided two waste bins of different colours to each house of Ward No 11 from where WSSCA sanitation staff would collect garbage on daily basis.

, while directing the masses about the difference in waste bins the spokesperson said that the blue colour waste bin would be used for paper, plastic, bones and other hard materials while Green colour would be used for kitchen waste.

We have also formed a community stakeholder group comprising 15 residents, besides these 15 members WSSCA also trained 100 women and 100 men of the community in environment, sanitation arrangements, water use precautions and household waste disposal at all levels, adding the spokesperson said.

He said that 2 loader rickshaws have also been provided to WSSCA for transporting garbage from Ward 11 to Salhad, by making the project a success with public support, we will set an example for other areas and the same model can be replicated in those areas.