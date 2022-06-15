APP

Admin announces admission for E-Rozgaar training programme

Rawalpindi – Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2022 has been announced for unemployed youth of the Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesman, applications are now open for E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2022 and the youngsters who have completed 16 years of education can get registered to become part of the training programme.

The training programme was launched by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Government of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

PITB has announced admissions for E-rozgar training programs for youngsters interested in freelancing.  The purpose of the program is to provide earning opportunities to the youth through IT and freelancing training and the program has been a success as its trainees have earned over 350 million rupees in the past few years.

PITB offers three months of training programs in the areas of IT technical courses, content marketing and creative designing.

E-Rozgaar offers on-campus/physical and online training. Admissions for the next batch of the E-Rozgaar Training Program are open. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the E-Rozgaar website.

The unemployed youth of Punjab under 35 years of age can apply for the training program.

 

