Administrator promises to turn Hyderabad into international city

HYDERABAD – Hyderabad Administrator Fakhir Shakir has vowed to restore the lost glory of Hyderabad and make it an international city despite suffering severe financial constraints.

Addressing members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Tuesday evening, he sought cooperation of business and traders communities in this regard to enable him deliver the goods adding that such cooperation would help the management of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to address the genuine issues of the citizens of the historic city.

He informed that Hyderabad Development Authority was responsible for maintenance of major streetlights whereas those on lampposts fall in HMC’s domain. He said that a cattle market would be organized after a public auction and cattle pens would be shifted to cattle colony. He said the solar energy system would be made functional in the colony.

He said HDA was tasked with storm water drains of the city adding that HMC was hiring more refuse vans for garbage disposal. He promised to ensure proper sanitation and water supply systems in the city’s graveyards. The Non-Governmental Organizations are collaborating with HMC for installation of water filtration plan, he informed and added that HMC Unit-7 Latifabad and Al-Fajr would be made model roads under pilot project.

The Administrator informed that HMC was facing serious issues in the existing fire extinguishing system therefore the management has decided to set up more fire brigade stations in Kohsar Latifabad and Cattle Colony areas as. He said these fire tenders also cater to fire emergency needs of other districts like Matiari.

The HMC management is striving to deliver within its limited budgetary resources, he informed and added that the management would make its efforts to make Hyderabad as an international city. He announced plans to build a parking plaza in the city to address chaotic traffic conditions.

The President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui while speaking on the occasion drew the attention of the newly appointed HMC administrator towards inadequate civic conditions dotting the landscape of the city especially the commercial centres. This causes pollution which affects customers and traders equally, he added. He said development works continued to elude Hyderabad for the last several years. The HCCI wanted to see HMC as a strong civic body of the city, he maintained and added that the HMC should serve as vibrant civic agency in order to address environmental issues which had become a burden adding that civic bodies in other cities were paying serious attention to lessen environmental pollution through plantation and other drives.

He said that traders had to bear losses from the broken sewerage system as sewage enters the shops and in monsoon season traders fear that they might face worse civic conditions which need the attention of HMC right now.

He was of the view that traders were willing to pay taxes but municipal wings tend to them which again leave negative implications on business activities. Hailing HMC’s anti-encroachment drive, he said complaints of people relating to mutation and transfer of properties should be addressed by the administrator. Considering the huge turnout of customers in Hyderabad from other districts, the HCCI President proposed establishment of parking complexes on the pattern of Karachi to fix this issue.

He regretted that the city still does not have a modern fire bridge system and said it should be upgraded to cater to fire emergency needs anywhere. He said traders were facing tremendous difficulties in preparing documents of rental properties in spite of the fact they increase the value of such properties. He emphasised the

need for creating space for graveyards in the city. The HCCI President also expressed concern over the non-functional streetlight system that plunges the city into darkness every evening. He said HCCI was still awaiting the handing over of land for a new HCCI Secretariat at Autobahn Road as per previous government’s commitment of 2001. He hoped administrators would certainly endeavor to address the business community’s issues.