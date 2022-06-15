ANF recovers 75.400 kg narcotics; arrests accused

RAWALPINDI – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation on Tuesday recovered 75.400 kg narcotics and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Peshawar Ring Road, near Shan CNG Station and recovered 75.400 kg narcotics including 62.400 kg hashish, 12 kg opium and one kg Ice from a truck.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.