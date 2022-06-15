APP

ANF recovers 75.400 kg narcotics; arrests accused

RAWALPINDI – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation on Tuesday recovered 75.400 kg narcotics and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Peshawar Ring Road, near Shan CNG Station and recovered 75.400 kg narcotics including 62.400 kg hashish, 12 kg opium and one kg Ice from a truck.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 2,737

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More