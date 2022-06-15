News Desk

Argentinean CJS calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber

Chief of Joint Staff (CJS) Argentina Armed Forces Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at his office on Tuesday.

The visiting dignitary appreciated sound professionalism of PAF personnel and also acknowledged the achievements made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.

The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing bilateral cooperation between the two air forces.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further revitalize defence ties including training and indigenous production. Various matters of professional interest and regional security also came under discussion during the meeting.

