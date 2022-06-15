Agencies

Argentinean CJS calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem

RAWALPINDI    –   Chief of Joint Staff of the Argentinean Armed Forces, Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo on Tuesday, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement.

Chief of the Joint Staff of the Argentinean Armed Forces said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.

CJCSC General Nadeem reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Argentine and Pakistan.

