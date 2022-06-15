Staff Reporter

Balochistan uplift vital for country: Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD     –   Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali on Tuesday called on  Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Overall political and economic situation in the country and issues of mutual interests were discussed. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that close links between the federation and all the provinces were necessary to resolve the challenges faced by the country. He also said that Balochistan is vital part of the country. He said that development and prosperity of Balochistan would be catalyst for development of the country.  The NA speaker further said that the development of Balochistan iwas one of the top priorities of the incumbent government. Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on being elected as the Speaker National Assembly. He also stressed the need for coordination between the members of the National Assembly and the members of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan to enhance coordination and enhancing legislative capacity. He said that national unity and solidarity was essential for tackling the challenges in the country.

