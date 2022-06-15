Staff Reporter

Cattle vaccination campaign starts in Sukkur

SUKKUR -On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Javed Ahmed, a cattle vaccination campaign started on Tuesday to protect the cattle from various diseases. In this connection, livestock officials had set up camps at different points in the district including cattle markets and distributed medicines among farmers.  The livestock officials told APP that the department had also started a special spray and vaccination campaign in villages and in weekly cattle markets, adding that the camps produced good results as a number of farmers had approached the district livestock department for consultation. The livestock department also asked people to contact the office in case of any problem concerning treatment of their animals.

