Crime graph going down in South Punjab, says Addl IGP

MULTAN – Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said that he had observed marked reduction in theft and dacoity incidents in south Punjab following arrest of some 3600 alleged criminals having history of crimes in the Operation Al-Badar.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the Additional IGP said that the process of evaluation of police performance was in progress with a view to bring further improvement. He added that he had issued instructions to all the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to continue anti-crime operations in their respective areas more efficiently to control crimes and put the criminals behind bars so that citizens could live in peace. He said that field assignments would be given to officers on the basis of their capabilities and performance. Those showing poor performance would face accountability, he warned. He ordered to improve and intensify patrolling operations. Dr. Ehsan Sadiq also ordered police officers to come up with proposals to transform youngsters involved in crimes into useful citizens through a process of reform.

Pickets set up at

entry/exit points to check fertilizers, Atta smuggling

Deputy commissioner Tahir Wattu visited pickets at inter-city points at Head Muhammadwala Monday-Tuesday midnight to check smuggling of Atta and fertilizers. The DC checked the deployment of agriculture and food department officials at the picket and ordered them to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Shujabad conducted raids in different parts of the city and its suburbs where he sealed three godowns on hoarding fertilizers and recovered 100 bags of fertilizers from a house. AC has started legal proceedings against the violators.

Secy Food inspects flour mills, stores to ensure

availability of

subsidized flour

Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chathha visited different areas in the city to inspect availability of flour, on Tuesday. According to officials sources, he checked the quality of the flour being provided on subsidize prices. He also visited some flour mills. The steps taken by district administration for the supply of flour were commendable, said Nadir Chattha adding that subsidy worth billions of rupees were being provided to relief to common man. The chief minister has given task of delivering subsidize flour to doorsteps of the people. There will be no compromise on quality and prices of flour, maintained Secretary Food.