Staff Reporter

DC holds meeting with dairy farmers to review milk prices

HYDERABAD -Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the dairy farmers not to increase milk prices without the approval of the district administration. He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review milk prices here at Shahbaz Hall. He said that it was the responsibility of the administration to provide maximum relief to the people and cooperation should be extended to the administration in this regard.

