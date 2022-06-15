Deputy Speaker can’t preside over session in presence of Speaker: Pervaiz Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on Tuesday said that there was a procedure of convening a session of Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, he said that as per procedure for convening of session governor had to write to secretary assembly in this regard.

He said that Deputy Speaker could not preside the session in presence of the Speaker of the assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Muhammad Basharat Raja said, “We have not received any written notification that Punjab Assembly session has been prorogued.”