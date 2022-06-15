Our Staff Reporter

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

KARACHI – Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review law and order situation in the megalopolis and security arrangements made for By-election in NA-240.
The meeting also discussed in detail the current law and situation of Karachi, security arrangements made so far and intelligence sharing, according to a news release. The participants of the meeting urged upon formulating an integrated strategy to curbs increasing street crimes particularly robberies. Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies devised a joint strategy to counter street crimes and robberies.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi, Additional IGPs of Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department, DG Intelligence Bureau (IB), Joint DG IB, Zonal Deputy IGPs and senior officers of police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

