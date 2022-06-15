Our Staff Reporter

‘Display centres set up in different areas to facilitate voters’

Attock – Election Commission of Pakistan is utilising all available resources for transparent elections process and for the purpose display centers have been set up in all the districts. Regional Election Commissioner Aleem Shahab said this during his visit to Attock. On the occasion, District Election Commissioner Attock Noor ul Khitab was also present. Regional Election Commissioner said that display centers have been set up in different areas to facilitate people to check their names in the voters lists and are being facilitated by the staff present there to get necessary corrections. He said the display centers remain open even on Sundays. He also visited different display centers and expressed his satisfactions over the arrangements made there for the voters. He directed the staff present at the display centers to facilitate people to ensure the participation of maximum voters in the election process.

 

