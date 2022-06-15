Our Staff Reporter

ECP sets up 109 display centres in Naushehroferoze district

NAUSHEHROFEROZE – District Election Officer (DEO) Niaz Ahmed on Tuesday said that 109 display centers had been established in the district for verification of data in voters’ lists.
According to a handout issued by the district information office, Niaz expressed these views while talking to media persons during a visit to the display center set up in Government Main Sindhi primary School. The DEO urged the people to visit the display centre of their respective area and register their name in provisional voters’ lists, and fill form 15 for correction. The form should be submitted to officer in-charge of the centre. He said that provisional voters’ lists were put on display at different centers from May 21 and remain there till June 19. Sharing data about Local Body elections, Niaz said that the number of registered voters in the district was 924,445 including 503,566 male and 420,879 female voters for which 2,086 polling booths were set up in 692 polling stations.

He said that Naushehroferoze district consists of two municipal committees, nine town committees and 85 union councils for which 2,024 candidates would contest election, while 56 candidates had already been elected unopposed. The DEO said that to ensure fair and transparent elections 20 Returning Officers, 40 Assistant Returning Officers and five monitoring teams were formed, while printing of ballot papers was in process.

More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 1,224

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More