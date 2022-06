SUVA – The two South Pacific island nations of Fiji and Samoa have reported more COVID-19 cases in recent days.

In Fiji, the Ministry of Health has reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-19 death since last Thursday, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday. Of the 60 new cases, 21 cases were reported in the central part of the nation, 34 cases in the western part and five cases in the northern part.