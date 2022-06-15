FO says credentials ceremony for next batch of envoys in near future

ISLAMABAD    –   Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Tuesday that due caution must be exercised while reporting on diplomatic matters and speculative reporting may strictly be avoided.

Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson stated that the credentials ceremonies for incoming Heads of Diplomatic Missions are held according to State and diplomatic protocols. “Such ceremonies are scheduled in consultation with the relevant Missions and in conformity with existing diplomatic practices and procedures,” he added.

The Spokesperson said that the credentials ceremony for the next batch of Ambassadors/Heads of Missions will take place in the near future.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 10,503

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More