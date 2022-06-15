Agencies

Gold price decreased by Rs350 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs350 per tola and was sold at Rs142,450 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs142,800 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also decreased by Rs298 and was sold at Rs122,130 as compared to Rs122,428 whereas that of ten gram gold decreased to Rs111,950 compared to its sale at Rs112,226, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1,540 and Rs1,320.30, respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 3,321

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More