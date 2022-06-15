Gold price decreased by Rs350 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs350 per tola and was sold at Rs142,450 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs142,800 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also decreased by Rs298 and was sold at Rs122,130 as compared to Rs122,428 whereas that of ten gram gold decreased to Rs111,950 compared to its sale at Rs112,226, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1,540 and Rs1,320.30, respectively.