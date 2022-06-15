News Desk

Gold prices increase Rs550 to Rs143,000 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 550 per tola and was sold at Rs 143,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 142,450 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karats and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs 470 and was sold at Rs 122,600 as compared to Rs 122,130 whereas that of ten-gram gold increased to Rs 112,383 compared to its sale at Rs 111,950, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1540 and Rs 1,320.30, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 and was sold at $1833 stagnant at $1822, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Govt hikes petrol prices by Rs24.03

Business

PSX gains 384.11 points to close at 41,438.79 points

Business

PSMA, other sugar mills directed to deposit 50pc of respective penalties in sugar cartelisation case

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Business

PSX turns around, gains 174 points

Business

Gold price decreased by Rs350 per tola

Business

Nepra approves Rs5.28/unit increase in power tariff for KE’s consumers

Business

MMBL, CIP collaborate to promote entrepreneurial ventures with access to digital financial solutions

Business

Senate body meets to finalise recommendations on Finance Bill, 2022

Business

Indonesia agrees to resume palm oil export to Pakistan

1 of 2,235

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More