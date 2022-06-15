Our Staff Reporter

Google’s team meets KP IT Minister

PESHAWAR – World top-class multinational technology company, Google’s team, headed by Director Google Colin Marson met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science & Information Technology Atif Khan on Tuesday at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting discussed the Digital Pakistan vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other ongoing IT programs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, Minister Atif Khan said that the provincial government will launch its paperless plan very soon adding that five special technology zones will be established in the province.

“We are providing different types of IT training to the one lac youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, Mr. Atif remarked.

Google’s Director Colin Marson, appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s initiatives in connection to strengthening the IT sector in the province. Furthermore, the Google team also showed rich interest in the ongoing InfoTech projects.

 

