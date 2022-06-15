Governor donates blood for thalassemia patients

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday donated blood for children suffering from thalassemia in a blood camp organised by Sundas Foundation on the occasion of World Donor Day at Governor House, Lahore. Apart from Governor Punjab, officers and employees of the Governor House also donated blood. Directors Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, Sohail Warraich and President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yasin Khan were also present on the occasion. The governor said that donating blood for innocent children suffering from thalassemia is a great virtue. Healing their sorrows is no less than worship. “It should be the responsibility of all of us to bring smiles on the faces of such people. Blood donation gives new life to millions of patients every year.” He said that donating blood is harmless for a healthy person while it is a sign of life and hope for the patient. He added that the Sundas Foundation is doing a great job for the patients of thalassemia and haemophilia. He said that great people were those who dedicate their lives for the service of mankind. The governor said that the media should also play its positive role in creating awareness among the people regarding blood donation. On the occasion, Director Sundas Foundation Sohail Warraich congratulated the governor on assuming office, saying besides fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities, he was also playing an active role in welfare work. Khalid Abbas Dar said that the governor had set an example for others by donating blood on World Donor Day.