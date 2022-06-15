Govt failed to reduce power load-shedding: Bangash

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that despite the claims, the imported government could not even end the worst power crisis and unannounced load shedding in the country.

He said that the routine life of the people is being affected due to extreme heat and the worst electricity load shedding in the country. People are being punished for the incompetence of the imported government. There is almost no electricity in the small towns and even the posh areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During our tenure, the people were given uninterrupted electricity, he said.

Bangash said that despite the availability of abundant power, unannounced power load-shedding across the country is beyond our comprehension. Later, he along with his area elders had held a detailed meeting with PESCO Chief Jabbar Khan.