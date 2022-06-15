Our Staff Reporter

Govt failed to reduce power load-shedding: Bangash

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that despite the claims, the imported government could not even end the worst power crisis and unannounced load shedding in the country.

He said that the routine life of the people is being affected due to extreme heat and the worst electricity load shedding in the country. People are being punished for the incompetence of the imported government. There is almost no electricity in the small towns and even the posh areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During our tenure, the people were given uninterrupted electricity, he said.

Bangash said that despite the availability of abundant power, unannounced power load-shedding across the country is beyond our comprehension. Later, he along with his area elders had held a detailed meeting with PESCO Chief Jabbar Khan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 1,748

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More