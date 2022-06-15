Govt moves to probe Rs50b transferred to UK by Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to constitute a sub-committee to fully investigate the amount of fifty billion rupees ‘illegally’ transferred to the United Kingdom by Bahria Town during the previous government.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday.

Briefing the media-persons along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood and Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that these proceeds had to be returned to the national exchequer but this did not happen. He said the PTI government rather secured a share in the amount and provided relief to Bahria Town. He said a land of 458 kanals was also transferred by Bahria Town to Al-Qadir Trust, the trustees of which are former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse. He said this is the true face of Imran Khan who directly plundered the public money by getting his share in 50 billion rupees and provided relief to Bahria Town.

Rana Sana said deal with the housing society has tarnished Imran Khan’s ‘Mr. Clean’ image and added the government has exposed a deal between a private housing society and a trust being run by a former first couple revealing an element of corruption in it.

The Interior Minister said a private housing society gave 458 kanals of land in charity to a trust being run by ex-prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. He said the ex-first lady’s signatures were present on the original documents of the deed. He further claimed that 240 kanals of land of Bani Gala was transferred in the name of Farah Gogi.

The Interior Minister said the previous government had introduced innovative methods of corruption alleging that former accountability Czar Shahzad Akbar used to manage corrupt affairs of the regime. “An amount of Rs 50 billion, which the housing society was bound to pay in fine as per the order by a UK court, was never deposited in the national exchequer as the former SAPM got his share of Rs 5 billion and gave the remaining amount to the society owner,” Sanaullah alleged.

He was flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, PM Advisor Qamar Zaman Kaira and Asa’ad Mehmood.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State Musadik Masood Malik said that the former prime minister had got the approval of that agreement from the members of his cabinet whose details he never shared with them. “Not even its summary was presented at the cabinet meeting,” he added. “As per the English law, all the recovered money has to be given back to the country from where it was looted,” he added. Musadik alleged that the housing society owner was even exempted from paying tax on the amount given to him. He also said that Shahzad Akbar was at the forefront of this scam. “Truth of the matter is that the party which had promised to the masses that it would eliminate corruption after coming to power did the opposite of that and broke all previous records of graft,” he alleged.