Hamza announces free medicines for BHUs, THQs from July 1

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that Pervaiz Elahi cannot hinder his mission of doing public service.

He also announced that free medicines would be provided to Basic Health Units and THQ hospitals from the July 1st. Similarly, cancer-related medicines would also be provided free of cost.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, the CM said that the government should be allowed to present the budget. They are rather demanding that the IG police should be subpoenaed. “I am sitting here and will wait today again.” He added that they are engaged in political maneuvering. Havoc has been played with the constitution of the largest province of the country, he remarked.

To another question, the chief minister lamented that the assembly session was summoned and then prorogued. It seems that it is some sort of monarchy, he argued. He added that the speaker Punjab assembly was acting like a monarch. Our ministers are making constant demands for the assembly session while they are preoccupied with the memory of the chief secretary and IG police, he said.

Hamza regretted that the media had been restricted in the Punjab Assembly and contested who sent goons inside when the deputy speaker chaired the proceeding. It is not a matter of my personality or any sort of ego satisfaction. “The ego of a speaker and the one sitting in the Bani Gala has no limits. Havoc has been played with the constitution in the province during the last three months and the history has not witnessed the ploy staged during the last three months,” he regretted.

He questioned that who allowed the goons to trespass the Punjab Assembly which runs on public money? He said the session was called and prorogued after a few minutes. The whole provincial machinery sat beside him till late at night and he went home in the dead of night. The ploy must come to an end as the government wants to present a budget.

“This individual must realize that you are committing enmity with the people rather than antagonizing Hamza Shahbaz. Now, they would be presented before the court of the people where they would be held accountable. The speaker could not create a divide between people and I while the IGP and chief secretary have played their legal role,” he added.