Health authority visits 4,478,126 sites; dengue larvae detected at 7,652 places

RAWALPINDI – As many as 1,931 teams under ongoing surveillance have inspected 4,478,126 sites in all tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi, Chakala and Taxila Cantonment board areas, for tracing the dengue larvae breeding from January 1, 2022, to till date.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, informed APP that 1,334 teams checked 3,210,167 houses during indoor surveillance, and dengue larvae were found in 6,889 homes. She added that 597 teams during outdoor surveillance detected larvae at 763 sites while checking 1,267,959 places.

The health officer updated that 44 suspects have been brought to the health facilities of the district during the last 24 hours, including 11 at Holy Family Hospital, 9 District Headquarters Hospital, 7 Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Gujar Khan, five of each at THQ Kotli Sattian and Murree while four suspects were listed with THQ, Kallar Syeda, two Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one THQ, hospital Kahuta.

 

