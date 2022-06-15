Heavy rain, thunderstorm uproot five electric poles in Panjgur

At least five electric poles were uprooted as heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed district Panjgur in Balochistan provice on Tuesday.

According to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) spokesperson, five electric poles of 132 KV transmission line were uprooted between Hoshab and Panjgur, disrupting power supply to entire Panjgur district.

QESCO spokesperson also informed that repair work on the electric poles would be initiated today (Wednesday) and will be completed in two day.