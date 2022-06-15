News Desk

Heavy rain, thunderstorm uproot five electric poles in Panjgur

At least five electric poles were uprooted as heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed district Panjgur in Balochistan provice on Tuesday.

According to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) spokesperson, five electric poles of 132 KV transmission line were uprooted between Hoshab and Panjgur, disrupting power supply to entire Panjgur district.

QESCO spokesperson also informed that repair work on the electric poles would be initiated today (Wednesday) and will be completed in two day.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Moonis Elahi reaches FIA office seeking case details

National

Maximum relief given to masses in provincial budget: Punjab CM

National

PM nominates tanker driver from Balochistan for Tamgha-e-Shujaat

National

PM directs resolution of administrative, financial issues of GB

National

Pakistan on the path of Sri Lanka-like situation: Imran Khan

National

Govt working tirelessly to provide relief to masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt unveils provincial budget at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

National

Pakistan’s most populous province in complete political chaos: Imran Khan

National

PM takes strict notice over delay in publication of Punjab textbooks

Islamabad

OGRA proposes hike in prices of petrol, diesel from June 16

1 of 9,917

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More