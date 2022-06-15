Humanitarian aid handed over to Afghan officials

ISLAMABAD – A truck carrying 15 tons of food aid was handed over to Afghan authorities at Zero-line Torkham border.

This tranche of humanitarian assistance was donated by Al-Khidmat Foundation under Pak- Afghan Cooperation Forum.

From Pakistan side, Muhammad Shahab from Al-Khidmat Foundation, Tehsildar Ghuncha Gul, and from the Afghan side, Qari Sadaqat incharge, Saat Ullah deputy Kamisar, Qari Kamran Khazanadar and Molvi Abdur Rehman security incharge, were present on the occasion.