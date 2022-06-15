KDA DG calls for collective efforts for promotion of softball

LAHORE -Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, who is also Patron of Sindh Softball Association (SSA), on Tuesday called for collective efforts at individual and institutional level to regain past glory in various international sports. Speaking at a function held at Softball Federation of Pakistan, in connection with the World Softball Day, the KDA Chief said, “The players, who win laurels for the country at international level, must be honoured by government and private organisations to encourage them in their endeavors to achieve best results.” Sports activities had been completely restored in the KDA, he said, and expressed his eagerness over promotion of softball in the country with special emphasis at grass-root level. “KDA will play a pivotal role for not only enhancing and improving the existing infrastructure of softball in Pakistan, but will also ensure steps for well-being of the players,” he said. The DG KDA said the players of Karachi team, which won the title of 7th Inter Divisional Softball Championship in Hyderabad recently, would be honoured at a grand reception to be held soon in Karachi. SFP Secretary Asif Azeem thanked the DG KDA for his support to the game in the country and announced that Pakistan softball team would feature in Asia B-5 Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August.