LG polls’ fate becomes uncertain after increase in UCs

ISLAMABAD – After an increase in the number of union councils by the interior ministry, fate of the local government elections announced to be held on 31st July in the capital is hanging in the balance.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had announced to hold the local government elections in 50 union councils of the capital under Islamabad Local Government Act 2015 after the expiry of another ordinance issued by the President of Pakistan.

However, the Ministry of Interior on Monday with the approval of federal government has issued a fresh notification in which the number of union councils was increased from 50 to 101.

After the issuance of this notification, an uncertainty is prevailing regarding local government elections and same could only be cleared either by the Election Commission of Pakistan or the Islamabad High Court, where a writ petition is filed by ruling alliance as well on Tuesday.

In a writ petition filed through Adil Aziz Qazi Advocate on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party, it is requested to the court to grant a restraining order to stop the ongoing election process.

The petitioners pleaded that in presence of a notification regarding increase of the number of union councils in Islamabad, election commission could not proceed further on its announced schedule without delimitation process for creating new union councils.

They also argued that a process to update the electoral rolls in Islamabad is also underway at present, which would be completed in August and without the conclusion of said process elections could not be held in Islamabad. The case is fixed for hearing before the Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday (today). The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad was formed in 2016 following the first ever local government elections in Islamabad in Nov 2015 and Sheikh Anser Aziz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was chosen as first mayor of the capital.

However, during its five-year term, the MCI failed to deliver as neither the PML-N nor the PTI governments showed any interest to practically own the local government setup.

The federal government had clipped all the major wings of MCI by returning many directorates to the administrative control of CDA in October 2020 on the pretext of “ensuring smooth and effective service delivery in the capital city and to ease the difficulties being faced by its citizens.”

These directorates were given to CDA for an interim period of six months under section 94(2) of Islamabad Local Government Act, 2015 but same are still in the control of the civic authority.

A senior officer on the condition of anonymity explained that legally speaking the MCI’s directorates are being controlled by CDA without having a lawful justification after the expiry of six-month time period.

In last elections, 70 members house had a majority of PML-N with 46 members of including 11 independent candidates, who joined the party after they independently managed to win the election while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had 24 members in the House.

Pakistan Peoples Party could not get even a single seat at that time, however, a number of candidates are preparing to step in to the elections because party in the coalition in federal government.

However, reliable sources informed that the top leadership of both parties didn’t wants local government elections as it will create several problems for the multi-party ruling alliance before the next general elections.