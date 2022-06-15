LHC directs ECP to decide plea against Bilawal

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide a plea, challenging the election of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister, from NA-200 Larkana in the 2018-general elections, within 30 days. Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Syed Iqtedar Haider. The petitioner had submitted that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) were registered as two different political parties with the ECP. He submitted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari headed the PPP whereas the PPPP was headed by Asif Ali Zardari. He submitted that in the 2018-general elections, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contested on PPPP’s ticket rather than his own party, from NA-200 Larkana. He submitted that the step showed that Bilawal Bhutto was not only a member of PPP but also PPPP. He submitted that it was a violation of section 203 (3) of the Election Act 2017, which prohibits a person from becoming a member of more than one political party at a time. The petitioner submitted that he had moved an application with the ECP against the alleged illegal step but to no avail.

He pleaded with the court to direct the ECP to decide his pending application.