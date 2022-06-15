Our Staff Reporter

LHC directs ECP to decide plea against Bilawal

LAHORE   –   The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide a plea, challenging the election of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister, from NA-200 Larkana in the 2018-general elections, within 30 days. Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Syed Iqtedar Haider. The petitioner had submitted that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) were registered as two different political parties with the ECP.  He submitted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari headed the PPP whereas the PPPP was headed by Asif Ali Zardari. He submitted that in the 2018-general elections, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contested on PPPP’s ticket rather than his own party, from NA-200 Larkana. He submitted that the step showed that Bilawal Bhutto was not only a member of PPP but also PPPP. He submitted that it was a violation of section 203 (3) of the Election Act 2017, which prohibits a person from becoming  a member of more than one political party at a time. The petitioner submitted that he had moved an application with the ECP against the alleged illegal step but to no avail.

He pleaded with the court to direct the ECP to decide his pending application.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 9,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More